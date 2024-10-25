PM to inaugurate development projects worth Rs 4800 cr in Gujarat on Oct 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for development projects worth more than Rs 4800 crore in Gujarat's Amreli district including around 1600 development projects across Amreli, Jamnagar, Morbi, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Junagadh, Porbandar, Kutch, and Botad districts during his visit to the state on October 28, an official release said.

According to the release, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for water supply department projects worth Rs 705 crore. This includes inauguration of the Bharatmata Sarovar, built at a cost of Rs 35 crore, on the Gagadio river in Amreli district.

He will also inaugurate 1000 projects of pit recharge, bore recharge and well recharge and inaugurate 590 projects worth Rs 20 crore under Water Resource Department.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate various projects of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) worth over Rs 2800 crore. In addition, the Bhuj-Naliya gauge conversion project will also be launched under the Railway Department at a cost of Rs1094 crore.

Among these projects are the inauguration of the Navda to Chavand bulk pipeline for Botad district and the foundation stone for the Pasavi Group Augmentation Water Supply Scheme Phase 2 in Bhavnagar district, the release said.

As per the government release, the completion of the Navda to Chavand bulk pipeline project is providing an additional 28 crore liters of water to 1298 villages and 36 towns in Botad, Amreli, Junagadh, Rajkot, and Porbandar districts, benefiting around 6.7 million people. Meanwhile, in Bhavnagar district, the water schemes will benefit 95 villages in Mahuva, Talaja, and Palitana talukas, covering a population of around 2.75 lakh.

Under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, the Gujarat Government and Dholakia Foundation have constructed Bharatmata Sarovar at a cost of Rs 35 crore near Het Ni Haveli in Dudhala, Lathi. A check dam under the Watershed Department, with a storage capacity of 4.50 crore liters, has been deepened and widened, increasing its capacity by 20 crore liters, now named Bharatmata Sarovar, storing 24.50 crore liters of water. This has increased groundwater levels, providing indirect irrigation benefits to nearby villages.

PM Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for various NHAI projects worth Rs 2811 crore, including the inauguration of four projects worth Rs 2185 crore and the foundation of a project worth Rs 626 crore.

The four NHAI projects being inaugurated include the four-laning of the Dhrol-Bhadra-Patiya sections of NH 151A at a cost of Rs 768 crore, the four-laning of the Dwarka-Khambhaliya-Devariya sections of NH 151A at a cost of Rs1025 crore, and others. The foundation stone will be laid for a four-laning project from Dhrol Bypass in Jamnagar district to Amran in Morbi district, costing Rs 626 crore.

The Prime Minister on October 28 will dedicate the Bhuj-Naliya gauge conversion project to the nation on 28th October. The project, costing Rs 1094 crore, includes 24 major and 254 minor bridges, along with 3 road overbridges and 30 road underbridges, accelerating socio-economic development in Kutch district.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for Rs200 crore worth of tourism-related projects, including a world-class sustainable eco-tourism development at the Karli Recharge Reservoir in Mokarsagar, Porbandar district, the release said.