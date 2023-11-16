Home / India News / MCD has prepared 10-point plan for smooth conduct of Chhath Puja: AAP

MCD has prepared 10-point plan for smooth conduct of Chhath Puja: AAP

The chief minister has asked all MLAs, councillors, ward presidents, organisation secretaries and volunteers to be present at ghats 24x7 to serve people and ensure they don't face any problems

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Wikipedia

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 11:12 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The AAP on Thursday said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has prepared a 10-point plan to ensure smooth conduct of this year's Chhath Puja.

The plan includes construction of ghats and provision of lights and toilet facilities at ghats, among other things.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Addressing a press conference here, AAP MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said meticulous preparations have been made for Chhath Mahaparv and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a 10-point plan.

"First, excellent ghats will be constructed. Second, arrangements for tents will be made there. Third, there will be provision for lights as people come for Chhath Puja in the morning and at night. Fourth, toilet facilities will be provided at every ghat.

"Fifth, arrangements for water are being made. Sixth, provisions for ambulances are being made so that there is no trouble in case of any medical emergency. Seventh, doctors will also be deputed," he said.

As part of the plan, cultural programmes are being organised on people's demand and ghats are being constructed near people's homes.

The chief minister has asked all MLAs, councillors, ward presidents, organisation secretaries and volunteers to be present at ghats 24x7 to serve people and ensure they don't face any problems.

Chhath Puja will begin on November 17 and conclude on November 20.

Also Read

Special trains to run on the eve of Chhath Puja; see complete schedule

Kolkata Metro Schedule for today: More services amid Durga Puja Carnival

Delhi's Municipal Corporation releases funds for Chhath Puja preparations

Railways notify special trains to ensure smooth travel till Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja Special Trains: Indian Railways to run 283 special trains

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: New equipment shows some results, raises hopes

More Myanmar troops fleeing rebel attacks enter India, says report

India, US, 12 other IPEF members conclude talks on fair economy agreements

EC compiling details of electoral bonds shared by parties, to submit to SC

ICC Men's Cricket WC final: Room tariff crosses Rs 1L, airfares soar 400%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Chhath Puja ghatsDelhiAAP governmentMCD

First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 11:11 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World Cups

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story