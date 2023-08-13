Home / India News / MCD identifies 26 roads for cleaning, plans special drive ahead of G20

During special drive missing kerb stones, manholes, gully grating or repair of footpath or central verge, will be done with existing resources with their counterpart in PWD, officials said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 13 2023 | 7:40 AM IST
Ahead of the G20 Summit, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has planned a special drive starting August 16 for cleaning and upkeep of 26 prominent roads in the city, officials said on Saturday.

The G20 Summit is slated to take place on September 9-10 at a recently-inaugurated state-of-the-art convention complex at Pragati Maidan.

As the G20 Summit date approaches, the MCD has "accelerated its efforts to enhance the look and feel of the city," a senior official said.

In order to keep the city clean, green and in good condition, the MCD has planned a special drive from August 16 to September 19, when the final meeting is proposed to be held in New Delhi.

Under this special drive, 26 major roads from the point of view of the G20 Summit have been identified, which will be supervised by nodal officers.

The nodal officers along with their teams, through the deployment of MRSMs (Mechanical Road Sweeping Machines) and multi-purpose vehicles, will look after the cleanliness work, upkeep of roads and dust mitigation, a senior official said.

Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Sachivalaya Road, Purana Quila Road, Lodhi Road, Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Marg, Suraj Kund Road and Mahatma Gandhi Road are among the 26 roads that have been identified to include in the drive, the MCD said in a statement.

Further, the superintendent engineer-I of the zone concerned to which roads belong shall constitute a team for each road, five labourers of the works department, five 'safai karamcharis' of the EMS department and five 'malis' of the horticulture department, besides one truck for use, the MCD said.

The said team will be constituted after due approval from the deputy commissioner of the zone and may be notified for appropriate action by all concerned on a day-to-day basis, it said.

The team will look after proper cleaning on a daily basis. Ploughing and removal of unwanted growth of wild plants or bushes etc. on the central verge, berms, footpath and 'kuchha' portion, if any.

During the special drive missing kerb stones, manholes, gully grating or repair of footpath or central verge, will be done with existing resources or with follow-up action with their counterpart in the PWD, officials said.

First Published: Aug 13 2023 | 7:40 AM IST

