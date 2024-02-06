Home / India News / MCD introduces cut motion in House, financial powers of Mayor to increase

MCD introduces cut motion in House, financial powers of Mayor to increase

The BJP and Congress councillors protested against the amendments in the special House meeting at the Civic Centre here called to discuss the budget estimates for 2024-25

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Tuesday presented a cut motion in the House meeting proposing amendments in the revised budget estimates 2023-24 which is said to enhance the financial power of Mayor Shelly Oberoi
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 6:53 PM IST
Leader of House Mukesh Goel presented the cut motion to modify revenue expenditure under various zonal committees and transfer the control of the funds to the mayor.

The councillors of the opposition parties objected to the proposed amendments in the budget stating it will dilute the power of the committees and lead to sole control of the mayor on matters related to disbursement of these funds.

According to the amendments document, the civic body has proposed to cut down funds on the property tax department by 102 crore, education department by 52 crore and committees in Central and Zonal offices by 123 crore.

Topics :DelhiMCDBJPCongress

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 6:53 PM IST

