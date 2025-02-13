MCD presents Rs 17,000 crore budget, sanitation gets highest allocation

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday presented a budget of Rs 17,000 crore for the next financial year with sanitation receiving the highest allocation of Rs 4,907.11 crore.

Besides sanitation, infrastructure development, education and waste management, have been focused upon in the MCD budget.

In waste management, the MCD plans to establish waste-to-energy plants in Narela-Bawana (3,600 TPD) and Ghazipur (3,000 TPD), along with bio-CNG plants in Okhla, Ghogha Dairy, and Ghazipur to process 750 metric tons of waste daily.

The special budget meeting also announced that work is underway to set up bio-methanisation plants with a capacity of 200 metric tons per day, expected to be completed by March 2025.

Under its green initiatives, the MCD has planted over 1.8 lakh trees by December 2024 and developed eight Miyawaki micro-forests, the budget copy read.

The horticulture department has been allocated Rs 393.26 crore, compared to Rs 586.58 crore last year, it read.

Also Read

Presenting the budget estimates for 2025-26, MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar outlined key allocations across sectors.

The education department has been allocated Rs 1,693.73 crore, with initiatives such as the procurement of 12,234 desks for MCD schools, the launch of the Gyanodaya' YouTube channel, and enhanced sports facilities with a Rs 3 crore budget, the commissioner said during the budget meeting.

In healthcare, 58 lakh patients visited MCD hospitals between April and December 2024, and 180 new medical officers were recruited.

MCD's revenue target for 2024-25 stands at Rs 4,300 crore from property tax, with total income for 2025-26 projected at Rs 16,70,104.70 lakh.

The corporation has secured a BBB(-) credit rating and cleared Rs 450 crore in outstanding dues under the Seventh Pay Commission.

Key infrastructure projects include the Rs 64.38 crore Sultanpuri railway crossing project, expansion of Kishanganj R.U.B. at Rs 48.77 crore, and a nearly completed Rs 116 crore building in Karkardooma. The construction of Lajpat Nagar Colony Hospital has been completed, while 36 waste disposal sites have been identified for development.

Among major allocations, Rs 37 crore has been set aside for the transformation of Rawta and Daurala into model villages. The Remunerative Project Cell has proposed a revenue target of Rs 300 crore for the current financial year.

Additionally, 55 parking sites have been equipped with FASTag-enabled systems and 308 EV charging stations have been inaugurated, with 262 more planned.

The corporation has also approved 255 mobile towers under its new mobile tower installation policy.

As of January 28, 2025, revenue collection includes Rs 145.35 crore from parking, Rs 33.88 crore from one-time parking charges, Rs 16.14 crore from mobile towers, Rs 62 lakh from e-bikes/e-cycles, Rs 49 lakh from e-charging stations, and Rs 2.34 crore from Amul milk booths, the budget document read.