MCD school principals to train at IIMs to 'revolutionise' education: Atishi

Principals of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) schools will undergo leadership and management training at IIMs to "revolutionise" primary education in the city, Delhi Education Minister Atishi announced on Tuesday.

She told a press conference that the first batch of 50 principals will be sent to the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Ahmedabad on June 29 for a week-long training programme. There are around 1,700 MCD-run primary schools.

On the tenure of the BJP in the MCD, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said primary education in MCD schools was deplorable, and this impacted higher education of students.

"We have decided to transform the education system by introducing the training at IIMs for principals of MCD schools," said Atishi, whose party won the last year poll to the civic body, wresting control from the BJP after 15 years.

"We have given world-class training to principals of Delhi government schools. We have also started a series of world-class training. The best of the best education needs good leadership and management," she said



The training at IIMs, the minister said, will bring a "revolutionise in education in MCD schools".

Mayor Shelly Oberoi at the press conference said the AAP government wants to bring a change in the education system of MCD schools.

"We know primary education helps in creating the foundation for a student's future. Only if foundation is strong, students can do better. If we want to give better education to children, we need to train teachers and principals," she said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday had said his government has bridged the gap between the rich and the poor in Delhi's education system by improving government schools and promised to redevelop all MCD schools in the next five to seven years.