Home / India News / MCD school principals to train at IIMs to 'revolutionise' education: Atishi

MCD school principals to train at IIMs to 'revolutionise' education: Atishi

On the tenure of the BJP in the MCD, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said primary education in MCD schools was deplorable, and this impacted higher education of students

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Twitter @AtishiAAP

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 5:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Principals of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) schools will undergo leadership and management training at IIMs to "revolutionise" primary education in the city, Delhi Education Minister Atishi announced on Tuesday.

She told a press conference that the first batch of 50 principals will be sent to the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Ahmedabad on June 29 for a week-long training programme. There are around 1,700 MCD-run primary schools.

On the tenure of the BJP in the MCD, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said primary education in MCD schools was deplorable, and this impacted higher education of students.

"We have decided to transform the education system by introducing the training at IIMs for principals of MCD schools," said Atishi, whose party won the last year poll to the civic body, wresting control from the BJP after 15 years.

"We have given world-class training to principals of Delhi government schools. We have also started a series of world-class training. The best of the best education needs good leadership and management," she said

The training at IIMs, the minister said, will bring a "revolutionise in education in MCD schools".

Mayor Shelly Oberoi at the press conference said the AAP government wants to bring a change in the education system of MCD schools.

"We know primary education helps in creating the foundation for a student's future. Only if foundation is strong, students can do better. If we want to give better education to children, we need to train teachers and principals," she said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday had said his government has bridged the gap between the rich and the poor in Delhi's education system by improving government schools and promised to redevelop all MCD schools in the next five to seven years.

Also Read

After much delay, stage set to elect new MCD mayor following SC order

CM Kejriwal recommends LG to hold Delhi mayoral election on Feb 22

Municipal House to elect national capital's mayor, deputy mayor today

Scholarships worth Rs 75 cr misappropriated by institutes in UP: ED

Shelly Oberoi re-elected MCD Mayor: Why fresh polls? All you need to know

CVC asks its officers not to seek perks for additional charge assignments

New Delhi Hall at SCO Secretariat in Beijing depicts 'mini India': EAM

Storage capacity of Maharashtra dams to increase by 230 mn litre: Official

Pee-gate saga continues: Inebriated man caught urinating on flight

Road safety issue urgent, not enough being done for pandemic on roads: UN

Topics :AtishiDelhi government schoolsIndia's primary educationIIM

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 5:25 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story