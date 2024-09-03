MCD to webcast live ward, standing committee polls on YouTube channel

The polls for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's ward committee and standing committee will be webcast live on the civic body's official YouTube channel on Wednesday.

"The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has completed all the preparations for the webcasting of the elections for ward committees and standing committee members, which will be held tomorrow. The MCD will broadcast the live coverage of the election through its official YouTube channel," an official statement said on Tuesday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The MCD's ward committee elections for the appointment of chairpersons and deputy chairpersons for each of the 12 zonal bodies will take place on September 4.