MCD to webcast live ward, standing committee polls on YouTube channel

The MCD's ward committee elections for the appointment of chairpersons and deputy chairpersons for each of the 12 zonal bodies will take place on September 4

MCD, Municipal Corporation of Delhi
The elections will be held through a secret ballot. | Photo: X@MCD_Delhi
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 9:33 PM IST
The polls for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's ward committee and standing committee will be webcast live on the civic body's official YouTube channel on Wednesday.

"The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has completed all the preparations for the webcasting of the elections for ward committees and standing committee members, which will be held tomorrow. The MCD will broadcast the live coverage of the election through its official YouTube channel," an official statement said on Tuesday.

The MCD's ward committee elections for the appointment of chairpersons and deputy chairpersons for each of the 12 zonal bodies will take place on September 4.

Elections in six zones City and SP Zone, Rohini Zone, Najafgarh Zone, West Zone, South Zone, and Central Zone will be held between 10 am and 4 pm in Hansraj Gupta Auditorium at the civic body headquarters.

In the remaining six zones, including Karol Bagh Zone, Keshav Puram Zone, Shahdara South Zone, Shahdara North Zone, Civil Lines Zone, and Narela Zone, elections will be conducted simultaneously in Satya Narayan Bansal Auditorium at the MCD headquarters.

The elections will be held through a secret ballot in accordance with the Delhi Municipal Corporation Regulations, 1958.


First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 9:33 PM IST

