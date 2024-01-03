Home / India News / MCD undertakes 19 sealing actions following revocation of Grap-III

MCD undertakes 19 sealing actions following revocation of Grap-III

Demolition actions were suspended after the enforcement of Graded Response Action Plan-III in December last year and were revoked on Monday following visible improvement in Delhi's air quality

According to the statement, six major actions against the illegal plotting/ encroachment of vacant land in the jurisdiction of the MCD in Bhatti, Mandi, Chhawla, Dhiachoon, and Burari were taken | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 9:46 PM IST
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has undertaken 37 demolition and 19 sealing actions in last two days after restrictions under anti-pollution measure Grap-III were lifted, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

Demolition actions were suspended after the enforcement of Graded Response Action Plan-III in December last year and were revoked on Monday following visible improvement in Delhi's air quality.

The MCD carried out an anti-encroachment and sealing drive from January 2 to January 3 in areas such as Bhatti, Mandi, Burari, Jaitpur, Jamia Nagar, Nangloi, Govindpuri, Mahabalipuram (Bhatti), Vasant Kunj, Kamla Nagar, and Model Town, the statement said.

Over the last three months, 1,204 cases of unauthorised constructions have been registered. A total of 989 demolition, 322 sealing and 68 prosecution actions have been initiated and complaints lodged with police, the civic body said.

According to the statement, six major actions against the illegal plotting/ encroachment of vacant land in the jurisdiction of the MCD in Bhatti, Mandi, Chhawla, Dhiachoon, and Burari were taken.

Action against unauthorised construction and illegal plotting in 95 villages -- declared development area by the Delhi Development Authorities -- will be taken by the DDA, the statement said.

The MCD is focused on preventing mushrooming of illegal constructions in its zones and discourages such tendency by unscrupulous builder, the statement added.

Topics :MCDair pollutionDelhiNew Delhi

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 9:43 PM IST

