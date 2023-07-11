MD, CEO of the Bengaluru-based Aeronics Internet killed by ex-employee

A managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of a company were allegedly murdered by a former employee in Bengaluru on Tuesday, said an NDTV report.



The deceased have been identified as Phanindra Subramanya, MD and Vinu Kumar, CEO of Aeronic Media Private Limited. The firm is an internet service provider firm.



The incident occurred at a residence on the 6th cross of Pampa extension in Amruthahalli, north Bengaluru.



According to the police sources, the accused has been identified as Felix who was a former employee of the firm.



"Felix was working in the same company but had quit. He had established his own company and he was a rival in the business. Around 4 pm on Tuesday, Felix attacked Panindra and Vinu Kumar in sharp objects to stab them to death. He escaped from the spot," reported The Indian Express, citing police sources.



(Further details awaited)