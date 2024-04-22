MEA's revocation certificate for OCI card brings relief to Goans: CM Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said the Ministry of External Affairs circular on revocation certificate to be a valid document in lieu of surrender certificate for obtaining Overseas Citizen of India card would be a relief to thousands of Goans.

This is a "great news" for the people of Goa, Sawant said in a post on X on Sunday.

He posted the MEA memorandum issued on April 4, 2024, which said the "MHA has now decided to accept Revocation Certificate as an alternative documents in lie of surrender certificate in case of Indian nationals hailing from erstwhile Portuguese territories of India (Goa, Daman and Diu), who have acquired Portuguese nationality as per Portuguese Nationality Law, and who have been issued 'Revocation Order' by the RPOs (regional passport offices) instead of Surrender Certificate".

Sawant said the MEA has issued clarification that revocation certificate will also be a valid document in lieu of surrender certificate for obtaining the OCI Card.

"I thank the Union Govt led by PM @narendramodi ji, Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji, Minister of External Affairs @DrSJaishankar ji & MEA MoS Smt @M_Lekhi for accepting the request of the State Government that would provide huge relief to thousands of Goan & their families," he added.