Home / India News / NIA along with security forces raids nine places in J&K in terror case

NIA along with security forces raids nine places in J&K in terror case

The search operation was conducted almost a month after the NIA chargesheeted two accused in the Kokernag (Jammu and Kashmir) encounter case

The suspects in the case are linked to The Resistant Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), sources said | File image
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 10:29 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted searches at nine locations in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, in a case linked to terror activities.

The ongoing raids, initiated early Monday, are being conducted in collaboration with security forces at various sites associated with individuals linked to terrorism as part of a case registered by the agency in 2022.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Acting on specific information received regarding certain suspects residing in Srinagar, the anti-terror agency launched the searches.

The search operation was conducted almost a month after the NIA chargesheeted two accused in the Kokernag (Jammu and Kashmir) encounter case.

The suspects in the case are linked to The Resistant Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), sources said.

Both LeT and TRF are proscribed organisations and have been involved in the continuous instigation and motivation of Kashmiri youth to join the terror outfits in the name of 'Jihad'.

The two outfits are operating on social media platforms like Twitter, Telegram and Youtube channels to promote their cause and lure unemployed youth to carry out terror activities.

LeT is the largest terrorist group formed in the early 1990s and is actively engaged in reviving the network in the Anantnag area.

It is working through various offshoots in the Jammu and Kashmir region.

Also Read

Winter session: Centre to move J-K reservation bills in LS for passage

PM Modi to address his first rally in Kashmir since abrogation of Art 370

NIA raids 8 locations in Jammu and Kashmir in terror funding case

We have rescued tourists, says official after fire breaks out at Dal Lake

NIA raids 32 places in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab in terror-gangster case

Delhi liquor scam: ED likely to file new chargesheet with AAP as accused

Over 2,000 criminal cases against MPs, MLAs decided in 2023: SC told

'Key provisions of CAA may violate certain Articles of Indian Constitution'

LIVE: What PM Modi said is hate speech, manifesto talks of justice for all, says Cong chief Kharge

Nearly 66,000 Indians took oath of American citizenship in 2022: CRS report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Jammu and KashmirNational Investigation Agency NIASrinagar

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 10:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story