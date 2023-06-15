Home / India News / Media asked to take precautions while deploying personnel to cover cyclone

Media asked to take precautions while deploying personnel to cover cyclone

In an advisory, the ministry said media personnel, especially of satellite television channels, will be engaged in the ground reporting of the cyclone and other related incidents

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Media asked to take precautions while deploying personnel to cover cyclone

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 1:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The information and broadcasting ministry asked media organisations, including television channels, on Thursday to take "abundant precaution" while deploying their personnel to cover Cyclone Biparjoy to ensure their safety.

As on Thursday morning, Cyclone Biparjoy was less than 200 kilometres from the Gujarat coast and its impending landfall in the evening, along with the anticipated heavy rain and storm surge, has led to the evacuation of 74,000 people living in vulnerable areas.

In an advisory, the ministry said media personnel, especially of satellite television channels, will be engaged in the ground reporting of the cyclone and other related incidents.

"Given the possible impact of the cyclone, reporting from the ground level may pose serious risks of safety and security of the reporters and the cameramen and other personnel deployed by the private satellite TV channels for reporting this incident," it said.

The government, the advisory said, is "deeply concerned" that such ground reporting may risk the lives of the personnel deployed.

"From the perspective of the safety and security of the various reporters, cameramen and other personnel of the various media organisations, especially the private TV channels, it is strongly advised that media organisations may undertake abundant precaution and due care in the matter of deployment of their personnel in the areas likely to be affected and follow the precautions being issued by the local administration," it added.

The advisory cautioned that "under no circumstances", media organisations should decide to deployment their personnel "in a way which may compromise the safety and security of the media personnel".

Also Read

Will Cyclone Biparjoy impact states other than Gujarat? See full list here

Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat on yellow alert, landfall expected on Thursday

Cyclone Mocha likely to hit India's eastern coast next week, details here

Cyclone 'Biparjoy' set to intensify in the next 36 hours, says IMD

Cyclone Biparjoy: Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies into severe cyclonic storm

Climate change, tree plantation can't be left with govt alone: BJP's Chuba

Delhi Police chargesheets WFI chief, seeks cancellation of minor's case

Nine years of gati, pragati: PM hails govt works in infrastructure sector

DoT sets up war room to ensure Biparjoy doesn't disrupt connectivity

I-T dept sends queries to NRIs about big, unexplained transactions

Topics :Indian mediaCyclonegovernment of India

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 1:34 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story