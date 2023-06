The police also requested the cancellation of the complaint filed by a minor wrestler, citing a lack of corroborative evidence. The matter is scheduled for further consideration on July 4, 2023, as announced by the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate. The Delhi Police on Thursday filed a chargesheet in the sexual harassment case filed by the top female wrestlers against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.





In the FIR registered by the wrestlers, after completion of investigation, we are filing a chargesheet for the offences under sections 354, 354A , 354D IPC against accused Brijbhushan Sharan Singh and for offences under sections109/ 354/354A/506 IPC against accused Vinod Tomar before the concerned Hon'ble Court.

This development marks the first breakthrough in the ongoing dispute between the wrestlers and the government, following allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation by seven female wrestlers, including a minor. A statement from the Delhi Police stated, "In the POCSO matter, after completing the investigation, we have submitted a police report under section 173 CrPC, requesting the cancellation of the case based upon statements of the complainant, i.e., the victim's father and the victim herself."



According to media reports, a senior official stated, "Once the details pertaining to these particular tournaments are received, they will be subsequently attached to the supplementary chargesheet." The Delhi Police's action comes when the wrestlers had recently declared a temporary halt to their protests until June 15, after a meeting with Union minister for sports, Anurag Thakur, at his residence in the national capital.



Singh, however, vehemently denies the charges and has declared that he would take his own life if a single allegation against him is proven. On April 28, 2023, the Delhi Police registered two First Information Reports (FIRs) against Singh at the Connaught Place Police Station.

The Indian Olympics Association (IOA) announced on Tuesday that elections to choose the next WFI president would be held on July 4, 2023.