Home / India News / Nine years of gati, pragati: PM hails govt works in infrastructure sector

Nine years of gati, pragati: PM hails govt works in infrastructure sector

The prime minister's remarks on Twitter with the hashtag '9YearsOfGatiAndPragati' come amidst the BJP organising various programmes across the country

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Nine years of gati, pragati: PM hails govt works in infrastructure sector

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 11:52 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said his government in the last nine years has nurtured the roots of growth and development in India, shaping an infrastructure landscape that is unparalleled.

He said every sector has witnessed swift advancement, setting the stage for a developed India.

The prime minister's remarks on Twitter with the hashtag '9YearsOfGatiAndPragati' come amidst the BJP organising various programmes across the country as part of a mega public outreach to mark nine years of the Modi government.

"In #9YearsOfGatiAndPragati, we nurtured the roots of growth and development in India, shaping an infrastructure landscape that is unparalleled. Every sector has witnessed swift advancement, setting the stage for a developed India," Modi said in a tweet.

The prime minister also shared write-ups on his government's achievements in the infrastructure sector.

Also Read

Indians feel proud: JP Nadda on Papua New Guinea PM touching PM Modi's feet

BJP eyes hat-trick in 2024 at Centre riding on '9 years of achievements'

BJP on Mission South, eyes bigger share of 130 LS seats in southern states

BJP preparing young team to lead Karnataka's development in next 25 yrs: PM

Modi govt adopted rejected design for new Parliament building: JD(U) MLC

DoT sets up war room to ensure Biparjoy doesn't disrupt connectivity

I-T dept sends queries to NRIs about big, unexplained transactions

Setting sights on intl students, IITs, IIMs make plans for foreign campuses

India reports 106 new Covid-19 infections, active cases decline to 2,067

Defence min to take up deal for acquiring MQ-9 Reaper armed drones from US

Topics :Narendra ModiModi govtinfrastructure

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 12:41 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story