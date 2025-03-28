Home / India News / Mamata Banerjee heckled at Oxford, shows 1990s attack photo in reply. WATCH

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Oxford speech turned chaotic as protesters heckled her. In response, she held up an old injury photo, calling it proof of an attack on her

Mamata Banerjee
Amid heckling in UK, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee shows old injury photo to defend herself (Photo: Screengrab)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 12:28 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s speech at Oxford University’s Kellogg College took an unexpected turn as protesters repeatedly interrupted her with tough questions and slogans. The event, meant to highlight Bengal’s development and investment potential, turned into a heated exchange as members of the audience challenged her government’s record.  
 
Undeterred by the disruptions, Banerjee held up an old photo of herself from the early 1990s, showing her with a bandaged head. She said the image was proof of an assassination attempt against her when she was in the opposition.  
 
“Tell your party to increase its strength in our state so they can fight with us,” Banerjee shot back at the protesters.  
 
 

Intense exchanges over investment, law & order   

The confrontation began when Banerjee spoke about Bengal’s economic growth and investment opportunities. An audience member pressed her for details on the “lakhs of crores” in investment she had claimed, questioning where the funds were actually coming from. As she attempted to respond, more voices interrupted, with some arguing that the event was not meant to be a press conference.  
 
Tension escalated when Banerjee faced questions about the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case in Kolkata, which had ignited nationwide protests. An audience member accused her government of mishandling the investigation.
 
Visibly agitated, Banerjee dismissed the claims. “This matter is sub judice; the case is with the central government. Do not bring politics here—this platform is not for politics. You are lying. Do not turn this into a political stage,” she responded.  

She went on to accuse the protesters of having a political agenda, saying, “Go to Bengal and ask your party to grow stronger. I will answer you, but first, look at this picture — this is proof of an attempt to kill me,” she said, showing her image with a bandaged head.
 

‘Go back’ chants & communal accusations  

 
As disruptions continued, a protester raised concerns about the treatment of Hindus in Bengal. Banerjee responded, “I am for all, Hindus and Muslims,” but moments later, some in the audience began chanting “Go back”. 
The protest was led by members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI-UK), a left-wing student group, who accused Banerjee’s government of corruption and suppressing democratic rights in the state.  
 
Frustrated by the repeated interruptions, Banerjee pushed back, saying, “You should let me speak. You are not insulting me; you are disrespecting your institution.”  She also alleged that some of the protesters were “ultra-left and communal”, claiming that similar disruptions followed her wherever she went.  
First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

