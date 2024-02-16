Home / India News / Meerut Metro sets example of India's world class building prowess: Puri

Meerut Metro sets example of India's world class building prowess: Puri

The first look of the Meerut Metro train set was unveiled on Friday and was handed over to National Capital Region Transport Corporation at Savli, Gujarat

Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 8:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday hailed indigenously designed metro train set for the Meerut section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor as an example of India's capability to build finest infrastructure.

The first look of the Meerut Metro train set was unveiled on Friday and was handed over to National Capital Region Transport Corporation at Savli, Gujarat.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Addressing the event virtually, Puri said, "Establishing a robust public transportation system in metropolitan cities is a fundamental aspect of our vision for India's urban rejuvenation. Since 2014, the government has laid emphasis on improving the quality of services offered to urban dwellers."

The minister added, "The indigenously designed and manufactured MRTS train set for the Meerut section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor demonstrates our capabilities of building world-class infrastructure."

Puri said that from 248 km of operational metro lines in 2014, India's metro network has increased to 905 km so far.

"RRTS and MRTS are vital components of this ongoing transformation. The tremendous progress made so far has incentivised us to achieve the target of making India the second largest Metro network in the world, even more quickly," Puri said.

The Meerut Metro will comprise three car train sets with a capacity of carrying more than 700 passengers.

The metro corridor will have 13 stations spanning across 23 km -18 km elevated and 5 km underground.

Of 13 stations, nine are elevated, three underground, while one station (depot station) will be at grade.

The stations are Meerut South (elevated), Partapur (elevated), Rithani (elevated), Shatabdi Nagar (elevated), Brahampuri (elevated), Meerut Central (underground), Bhaisali (underground), Begumpul (underground), MES Colony (elevated), Daurli (elevated), Meerut North (elevated), Modipuram (elevated), and Modipuram Depot (at grade).

Four metro stations Meerut South, Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul, and Modipuram will also serve RRTS and will allow commuters to change trains between RRTS and metro.

The 17-km priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot is currently operational for the public.

The construction of the 82-km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is underway and the entire stretch is set to be operational before the targeted timeline of June 2025, according to authorities.

Also Read

Noida-Ghaziabad metro link to integrate Rapid Rail; check details here

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: PM Modi to inaugurate first RapidX project on October 20

Obstructing closure of metro doors may cost you Rs 10,000, warns DMRC

Budget 2024: Rs 7,500 cr Delhi Metro corridor linking Haryana, UP on cards

WATCH: President Droupadi Murmu takes metro ride in Delhi, video surfaces

SKM bandh call: Farmers, labourers block Shimla-Kinnaur road in HP

SC tags plea challenging Triple Talaq law validity with pending petitions

PM Modi to lay foundation of projects worth Rs 3,161 cr in J-K next week

Delhi HC refuses to hear pleas over CCI's inaction in Google billing case

Countdown for launch of INSAT-3DS meteorological satellite begins: Isro

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :MeerutMetro Railtrainmanufacturing

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story