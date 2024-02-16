Home / India News / Countdown for launch of INSAT-3DS meteorological satellite begins: Isro

Countdown for launch of INSAT-3DS meteorological satellite begins: Isro

The lift-off for the GSLV-F14 in its 16th mission is scheduled at 5.35 pm on Saturday from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota

Photo: Isro
Press Trust of India Chennai

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
The countdown for the launch of INSAT-3DS meteorological satellite onboard a Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle commenced on Friday, the ISRO said on Friday.

The lift-off for the GSLV-F14 in its 16th mission is scheduled at 5.35 pm on Saturday from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The INSAT-3DS satellite is a follow-on mission of the third generation meteorological satellite to be placed in a geostationary orbit, and it is fully funded by the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

"GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS Mission: 27.5 hours countdown leading to the launch on February 17, 2024 at 17.35 hrs has commenced" ISRO said.

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 4:53 PM IST

