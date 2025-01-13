Mega infra projects to make J&K one of India's most connected regions: PM

Large infrastructure projects such as the Sonamarg Tunnel, Zojila Tunnel, and the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) will make Jammu & Kashmir among the most well-connected regions in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday in Srinagar.

Modi inaugurated the Rs 2,700 crore Sonamarg Tunnel (renamed from Z-Morh Tunnel), a 6.5-kilometre tunnel that will provide all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Leh. Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah were also present.

The route between Srinagar and Leh was earlier impacted by snowfall and avalanches in the valley, the PM said, adding that the union territory's economy will immensely benefit from uninterrupted connectivity.

The project, located in J&K’s Ganderbal district, was initially executed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in a public-private partnership mode in 2012 but was subsequently taken over by the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

The project faced numerous delays as Tunnelway Ltd, the first concessionaire, was an entity of the IL&FS group, which faced a massive financial crisis in 2018.

The contract for the tunnel was awarded to APCO Infratech in August 2019, with a 42-month deadline.

The bi-directional tunnel features a parallel escape tunnel for enhanced safety. It includes a 3.7 km creeper lane for heavily loaded vehicles, a 4.6 km western approach road, a 0.9 km eastern approach road, two major bridges, and one minor bridge.

The tunnel, along with other infrastructure projects, is also of strategic importance to the central government, as these ensure year-round military access and supply chains for essential military resources.

Modi said that over Rs 42,000 crore worth of road connectivity projects are underway in Jammu and Kashmir, including four national highway projects, two ring roads, and more than 14 tunnels like Sonamarg that are under construction.

The Zojila Tunnel, which will reduce travel time between Srinagar and Leh by three and a half hours once completed, is expected to be finished by 2028.

“The project was estimated to cost Rs 12,000 crore when we floated a tender for it the fifth time. However, the project is on its way to being completed for around Rs 6,800 crore, resulting in savings of more than Rs 5,000 crore,” Gadkari said on Monday.

According to Gadkari, 54 ropeway projects, estimated at over Rs 15,000 crore, have been proposed in the erstwhile state.

The USBRL is also on the cusp of completion and will ensure uninterrupted rail connectivity to the heart of the valley. Once regulatory approvals for the Katra-Reasi section of the Rs 40,000 crore rail line are through, the Centre plans to inaugurate full services with a Vande Bharat Express train between Jammu and Srinagar.