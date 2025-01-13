Omar Abdullah credits PM Modi for J&K polls, pitches for 'full statehood'

Addressing a gathering after PM Modi inaugurated the 6.5 km Z-Morh tunnel, Abdullah acknowledged progress on two key commitments made by the Prime Minister during his Srinagar visit last year but emphasised the need to complete the third. Praising the prime minister, Abdullah said, “Two promises—bridging the ‘Delhi ki Doori’ and holding Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir—have been fulfilled. But the third promise, restoring statehood, remains unfulfilled.” Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for delivering on his promise to conduct Assembly elections, while also reminding him about his promise to restore the statehood of the Union Territory.

The chief minister added that people often question him about this, expressing confidence that PM Modi will fulfill the promise soon. “My heart believes that you will make this happen,” he said.

In September 2024, PM Modi reaffirmed his government's promise to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting the record voter turnout during the assembly polls as a positive development.

In August 2019, the Narendra Modi-led NDA government abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Following this, the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act was passed in Parliament, bifurcating the erstwhile state into two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

'Perpetrators of violence will always face defeat in J&K'

Abdullah also paid tribute to the seven people, including a doctor, who lost their lives during an attack in Gagangeer last October while working on the tunnel project. “They sacrificed their lives for this project and for the nation’s progress. For the past 35 years, the people of J&K have made sacrifices for the nation’s development. My party has also borne many sacrifices for this cause,” he said.

He further emphasised that PM Modi’s presence at the event sends a strong message to detractors of peace and progress in the region. “This is a clear signal to those who oppose the development, peace, and democracy of J&K—they will not succeed and will face defeat,” Abdullah said.

'PM Modi fulfilled his election promise'

Omar also praised the Prime Minister for fulfilling his promise to hold elections in the Union Territory.

“PM Modi, after securing his third term, participated in the International Yoga Day in Srinagar, where people were promised that elections would be held, and they would get to choose their own government. You [PM Modi] fulfilled your promise, and polls were held within four months. A new government was elected, and the result is, as chief minister, I am talking to you here.”

He added that people participated in the elections enthusiastically, and there were no complaints of any rigging or misuse of power anywhere.

Omar further highlighted that the peace process along the borders has significantly improved due to the efforts of Prime Minister Modi. He noted that remote areas such as Machil, Gurez, Karnah, and Keran are seeing benefits in terms of development and tourism, with an increasing number of tourists visiting these regions.

The chief minister also added that the opening of the Sonamarg tunnel would ensure year-round road connectivity, eliminating the need for people from the upper reaches to travel to the plains during winters.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated the 6.5 km Z-Morh tunnel in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, making the Sonamarg tourist resort accessible year-round.

The 6.5 km long two-lane tunnel connecting Gagangir and Sonamarg in Ganderbal district was constructed at an expenditure exceeding Rs 2,700 crore.

The tunnel also features a 7.5-metre-wide emergency escape passage.