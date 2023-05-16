Home / India News / Meghalaya has more schools, teachers than other NE states: CM Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya has more schools, teachers than other NE states: CM Conrad Sangma

He announced that an Education Commission will be set up soon to look into all aspects of improving the education sector in the state

Press Trust of India Shillong
Meghalaya has more schools, teachers than other NE states: CM Conrad Sangma

1 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 6:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Meghalaya has close to 14,000 schools and over 55,000 teachers, significantly higher than other small states in the Northeast region, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Tuesday.

The state incurs an annual expenditure of almost Rs 2,200 crore for these institutions, the chief minister said while addressing the centenary celebration of Jaiaw Presbyterian Higher Secondary School here.

According to Sangma, the expenditure is not enough and Meghalaya needs to strive harder to be among the top-performing states in the country's education sector.

He announced that an Education Commission will be set up soon to look into all aspects of improving the education sector in the state.

During the function, the chief minister also announced a grant of Rs 20 lakh from the Chief Minister's Special Development Fund for expansion of the school building.

Also Read

People's trust in govt forced Mukul Sangma to leave Congress: Meghalaya CM

Meghalaya assembly polls: A look at key contests between candidates

NPP chief Conrad Sangma likely to take oath as Meghalaya CM on Tuesday

BJP fumes after permission for PM Modi's rally at Meghalaya stadium denied

Don't waste vote on other parties, pledge support for NPP: Meghalaya CM

TN tragedy was led by methanol consumption, not hooch, claims police

Outgoing K'taka CM Bommai thanks officials for extending full cooperation

CBI books freelance journalist of US-based portal for spying on Army

Low-cost airline IndiGo to run flight from Goa to Dehradun from May 23

PM interacts with tribal leaders from Arunachal Pradesh at his residence

Topics :Conrad SangmaMeghalayaNortheast India

First Published: May 16 2023 | 8:04 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story