Home / India News / CBI books freelance journalist of US-based portal for spying on Army

CBI books freelance journalist of US-based portal for spying on Army

CBI has registered FIR against freelance journalist for collecting sensitive information related to the DRDO and Army, and sharing them with intelligence agencies of foreign countries, officials said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
CBI books freelance journalist of US-based portal for spying on Army

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 7:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The CBI has registered an FIR against a freelance journalist for allegedly collecting sensitive information related to the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Army, and sharing them with intelligence agencies of foreign countries, officials said on Tuesday.

Following the FIR, the agency conducted searches on premises linked to Vivek Raghuvanshi, listed as India correspondent of a US-based portal on defence and strategic affairs on its web site, and people close to him at 12 locations in Jaipur and the National Capital Region (NCR), they said.

The agency has booked Raghuvanshi under Section 3 (spying) of Official Secrets Act read with Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

A number of sensitive documents was recovered during the searches and sent for legal scrutiny, the officials said.

Sources said the agency has launched an exhaustive probe to find Raghuvanshi's accomplices in India and abroad.

He was allegedly collecting sensitive information and minute details about the progress of various DRDO projects, the CBI alleged.

He was also collecting details of future procurement plans of the Indian armed forces which could have adversely affected the country's strategic preparedness, the agency alleged.

"It is alleged that he collected and passed on sensitive details about the future procurement of Indian armed forces which reveal the strategic preparedness of the country besides classified communications and information relating to national security, details of the strategic and diplomatic talks of India with our friendly countries and sharing such classified information with intelligence agencies of foreign countries," the CBI spokesperson said.

Also Read

Every Indian is proud of our Army: PM Narendra Modi on Army Day

Forever indebted to soldiers for courage, sacrifice: Kharge on Army Day

Strong defence posture being maintained at LAC: Army chief Gen Manoj Pande

Pak army refuses to exercise restraint on mobs attacking military property

Mumbai court remands Chanda, Deepak Kochhar, Venugopal Dhoot in CBI custody

Outgoing K'taka CM Bommai thanks officials for extending full cooperation

Low-cost airline IndiGo to run flight from Goa to Dehradun from May 23

PM interacts with tribal leaders from Arunachal Pradesh at his residence

Rajasthan facing power crisis due to failure of state govt: Union minister

NHRC notice to govt over rise in child sexual abuse content on social media

Topics :CBIArmy

First Published: May 16 2023 | 8:02 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story