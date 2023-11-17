MeitY unveils Digital India Pavilion at IITF: Here are its key attractions

The 42nd India International Trade Fair ( IITF ), 2023, organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in New Delhi from November 14 to 27, showcases a Digital India (DI) Pavilion in Hall no 5 of Pragati Maidan. Featuring key initiatives like DigiLocker, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) e-Sanjeevani, Bhashini, and Mann Ki Baat, the pavilion aims to provide a glimpse into the future of digital possibilities in India, and engage people of all ages to offer interactive displays and experiences while educating them about Digital India initiatives.

Key exhibitions at the DI Pavilion

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

UPI: The exhibit displays a UPI-enabled ATM, allowing visitors to experience cashless transactions. The mechanism is based on the Interoperable Cardless Cash Withdrawal (ICCW) system to prevent frauds like skimming and card cloning.

DigiLocker: True to the spirit of a paperless era, DigiLocker empowers citizens with seamless access to various digital documents. The exhibit features a larger-than-life phone displaying the DigiLocker App, highlighting its role in simplifying administrative processes.

Bhashini: Focused on linguistic inclusivity, Bhashini enables easy access to the internet and digital services in various languages. Visitors can explore features like TEXT (in 22 languages), VOICE (in 13 languages), and CONVERSE (in 13 languages), contributing to improved linguistic accessibility and understanding. Visitors can also try voice-based payments and real-time speech-to-speech (S2S) in 11 Indian and 14 international languages with Bhashini Live S2S.

e-Sanjeevani: Enhancing healthcare accessibility, e-Sanjeevani is a telemedicine platform that connects rural patients with doctors and specialists. Visitors can remotely consult healthcare professionals at e-Sanjeevani telemedicine clinics.

Mann Ki Baat: MyGov, a citizen-engagement platform, invites visitors to participate in the radio programme Mann Ki Baat, which is hosted by Prime Minister MyGov, a citizen-engagement platform, invites visitors to participate in the radio programme Mann Ki Baat, which is hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am on All India Radio. Visitors can share their stories directly with the PM by recording messages live at the pavilion.

The 42nd IITF will also feature many other pavilions from states, ministries, and private enterprises, as well as international stalls. Displays that stand out will also receive awards. Last year, the income-tax department, and Central Board of Direct Taxes had won the gold medal under the ‘Ministries and Departments, PSUs, PSB, and Commodity Boards’ category. The health ministry pavilion had been awarded for its ‘Outstanding Contribution towards Public Communication and Outreach’.

The theme for the 2023 IITF is "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam", emphasising the significance of interconnectedness and cooperation in trade for achieving sustainable growth and well-being. There are nearly 3,500 exhibitors from both India and abroad.

The timings of the fair which is being held in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from November 14-27 is 10.00 am to 7.30 pm.