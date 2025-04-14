Home / India News / Message on Mumbai police helpline threatens actor Salman Khan; case lodged

Message on Mumbai police helpline threatens actor Salman Khan; case lodged

In the message, received on the traffic police's WhatsApp helpline on Sunday, the sender threatened to blow up the actor's car and also thrash him by entering his residence, a police official said

Salman Khan
The traffic police helpline has received many threat messages targeting the 59-year-old actor in the recent past | Photo: X@BeingSalmanKhan
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 11:28 AM IST
The Mumbai traffic police have got a message threatening Bollywood actor Salman Khan and registered a case in this connection, officials said on Monday.

In the message, received on the traffic police's WhatsApp helpline on Sunday, the sender threatened to blow up the actor's car and also thrash him by entering his residence, a police official said.

An official posted at the traffic police control room then alerted seniors about the message, based on which the Worli police here registered a case against the unidentified person under section 351(2) (3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.

A probe is on into the case, the official added.

The traffic police helpline has received many threat messages targeting the 59-year-old actor in the recent past.

Khan had earlier received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

While Bishnoi is lodged in Ahmedabad's Sabarmati jail in cases including attempted murder and extortion, suspected members of his gang opened fire outside the actor's Bandra home in April last year.

Weeks after that, the Navi Mumbai police claimed to have uncovered a plot by the Bishnoi gang to kill Khan when he travelled to his farmhouse at Panvel near Mumbai.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Salman KhanMumbai policeBollywood

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

