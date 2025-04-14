Bank holiday: Are banks open or closed today for Ambedkar Jayanti 2025?

Bank holiday Today: Every year on April 14, India pauses to pay tribute to one of its most visionary leaders — Every year on April 14, India pauses to pay tribute to one of its most visionary leaders — Dr B.R. Ambedkar , the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. Known for his relentless fight against social injustice and his commitment to equality, Ambedkar's legacy continues to resonate across generations.

Ambedkar Jayanti is not just a day of remembrance but a nationwide celebration, especially vibrant in states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh. Streets come alive with processions, public gatherings, and cultural programmes, as communities unite to honour his enduring impact on Indian society.

Ambedkar Jayanti 2025 — Where are banks closed today?

Also Read: Stock Market Holiday: Are NSE, BSE closed today for Ambedkar Jayanti 2025? Today, April 14, both public and private sector banks in Mumbai and New Delhi are closed in observance of Ambedkar Jayanti 2025. The banks will remain closed today in Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Odisha, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

What is Ambedkar Jayanti? Why is it celebrated?

Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, India's first Law and Justice Minister, under Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, was born on April 14, 1891. He also chaired the committee that drafted the Constitution of India and is known as the father of Indian constitution. On this occasion, a bank holiday is declared in most parts of the country.

What is open and closed for today on Ambedkar Jayanti?

On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, the Indian stock market is closed today, April 14. Apart from this, government offices and banks, all educational institutions (private and government) will remain closed.

However, all essential services including general stores, hospitals, and ration shops, will operate normally. The Outpatient Departments or OPDs might remain closed in some hospitals today. It is advised to check with local healthcare facilities for more information.

Will ATMs and online banking work today 14, April 2025?

Yes, ATMs, mobile banking, online banking, and other bank apps will work normally for daily transactions, unless there is any specific notification regarding maintenance timings or technical issues.

However, the Negotiable Instruments Act deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes and transactions involving these instruments will not be available today.

It is recommended to check the confirmed holiday schedule from your own local bank branch and make arrangements to deal with any extended closures or emergencies on particular dates.