Meta AI alerts Lucknow police, saves woman from committing suicide

Social media company Meta AI saved the life of a woman who was attempting to commit suicide here, as she was allegedly upset over being abandoned by her husband, a police official said. The police have arrested the 23-year-old husband of the woman. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp According to the police, the woman, 21, was going to commit suicide. She made a video with a noose around her neck and posted it on social media. While the video was going viral, the Social Media Centre of the office of the Directorate General of Police received an alert from Meta and the police became active. They immediately reached the spot after locating the village and stopped the girl from committing suicide.

ACP Mohanlalganj Rajneesh Verma told PTI Videos, "On Saturday, around noon, an alert was received from Meta AI at the Social Media Centre of the office of the Director General of Police that a young woman was hanging from a noose. Immediately acting on the information, a police team reached the spot and rescued her safely."



When the woman was trying to commit suicide, her family members did not know anything about it at that time.

Verma also said the woman was in a love affair with the man living in another locality. Both of them got married in Arya Samaj temple about four months ago and started living together as husband and wife.

"As this marriage was not legally valid, the man left the woman and went to his home. The woman became mentally stressed after he left her and she decided to commit suicide," Verma said.

Troubled by this, on Saturday she made a noose at home and put it around her neck. She shot a video and posted it on social media. In the video, she was talking about committing suicide. The video went viral in no time, the police said.

As soon as the alert was received from Meta, the Directorate General of Police office alerted the concerned police station. The police located the village of the woman within a short time, and the police team reached the spot with a woman police officer.

After talking to her, the woman was taken out of the room and was counselled by women police officers for about an hour.

The ACP said the woman is healthy now and the police are constantly in touch with her. This entire matter was investigated, he said.

Verma said on the complaint of the woman, the man has been arrested. The matter is being investigated and the girl is being counselled.