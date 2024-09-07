MHA-appointed committee meets to monitor situation at Indo-B'desh border

In pursuance of the directions issued by MHA, another committee meeting to monitor the current situation on the Indo-Bangladesh border was held on Thursday. The meeting was headed by Ravi Gandhi, ADG, BSF (Eastern Command) and attended by all members including members from the Land Port Authority of India (LPAI). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp During the meeting, the progress of various communications with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and the status of the safety of minority communities in Bangladesh especially in bordering districts was discussed. Since 12 Aug 2024, both the Border Guarding Forces, had around 722 Border Meetings at various levels. Besides, both the border guarding forces carried out 1367 Simultaneous Coordinating Patrolling (SCP) in vulnerable border patches in the area of responsibility of Eastern Command.

During these border meetings, BGB officials have been apprised to prevent Bangladeshi Nationals from illegally infiltrating into Indian Territory.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) during meetings have assured to take all steps for the safety of Indian citizens and people belonging to minority communities in Bangladesh. Officials of both the Border Guarding Forces are in constant contact and sharing information on various operational matters on a real-time basis.

BSF has also been holding village coordination meetings with the Indian villagers residing along the International border to make them aware of the prevalent situation in Bangladesh and to seek their cooperation in border management.

A total of 614 such meetings have been held in the last 15 days in AOR of Eastern Command, where villagers have very warmly responded. Besides, during the period multiple meetings have been held with sister agencies to strengthen the security of the border.

The situation on the Indo-Bangladesh border generally remained peaceful and BSF is committed to maintaining the sanctity of the International Boundary along with the safety and security of the populace residing near the border. BSF personnel have been doing round-the-clock duties (24x7) to guard the international border in mutual cooperation with BGB in light of the Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP).