MHA downgrades ex-Delhi CM Atishi's security cover from Z to Y category

The Union Ministry of Home affairs (MHA) has downgraded the security cover of former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi from ‘Z’ to ‘Y’ category, Delhi police sources said Tuesday, as reported by news agency PTI.

The development comes as a part of routine threat assessments of political leaders on the basis of which they are provided security cover.

In the case of Atishi, the central security agencies concluded that there is no significant threat that warranted the continuation of ‘Z’ category security cover, an official told PTI. The Delhi Police’s security unit also flagged the review of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently under ‘Z-plus’ category cover.

“Though the ministry initially advised against making any changes to the security arrangements in place for both Kejriwal and Atishi, it later instructed Delhi Police to scale down Atishi’s cover to ‘Y’ category,” the official stated.

Under the ‘Y’ security cover, Atishi will now be guarded by a team of 11-12 personnel, including two commandos from Delhi police. Last month, Delhi Police recommended the withdrawal of ‘Y’ category security cover for former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, AAP MLA Ajay Dutt, and former Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, an official said.

Z and Y category security

India’s third-highest level of security protection, the Z category includes 22 personnel, along with commandos and police personnel. It is usually offered to a private individual who pays for the security cover. Meanwhile, Y category cover has eight to 11 security personnel, including commandos, and two personal security officers (PSOs).