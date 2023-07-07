Home / India News / Microsoft India prez Anant Maheshwari steps down, COO Irina Ghose elevated

Maheshwari's exit comes amidst the rejig among top-level executives at the software company; COO Irina Ghose has been promoted to managing director of India

BS Web Team New Delhi
Anant Maheshwari

Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 6:57 PM IST
Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari has resigned from his post on Friday.

He will move out of the company to pursue other interests, according to a report in The Economic Times (ET).

Microsoft India has confirmed Maheshwari’s exit in a statement.

A company spokesperson said, “We can confirm that Anant has decided to leave Microsoft to pursue a role outside the company. We would like to thank Anant for his many contributions to our business and culture in India and wish him every success in his future endeavors.”

Irina Ghose, chief operating officer of Microsoft, has been appointed as managing director of India, and Sashi Sreedharan, managing director, has been promoted to a more senior position.

Maheshwari joined Microsoft in 2016. He has served in companies such as Honeywell, and McKinsey & Company

He is an electrical and electronic engineering graduate from Birla Institute of Technology and Science and he did his Master of Science degree from BITS, Pilani. He has also studied at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

Maheshwari's exit coincides with a reshuffle among the software company's top executives. 

