Migrant labourer from UP shot dead by terrorists in J-K's Pulwama district

A migrant labourer succumbed to his injuries after being shot by terrorists in Tumchi Nowpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama of Pulawama on Monday, police said.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir police, the deceased has been identified as Mukesh who hailed from Uttar Pradesh.

The entire area has been cordoned off by police.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, a terrorist was killed after the army and police foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said today.

"In a joint operation that commenced yesterday, Army and Kupwara Police have successfully foiled an infiltration attempt in Jumagund area of Keran sector in which one terrorist has been killed. Search operation continues," posted Kashmir Zone Police on X.

Earlier on Sunday, a police officer was shot at by terrorists near Eidgah, Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The injured Inspector has been identified as Masroor Ahmad and was swiftly shifted to a hospital."Terrorists fired upon and injured Inspector Masroor Ahmad near Eidgah, Srinagar. He was immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Preliminary investigation reveals that a pistol was used in this terror crime. The area was cordoned off, case was registered," Jammu and Kashmir police posted on X.