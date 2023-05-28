Home / India News / Mild tremors in parts of Punjab, Haryana as 5.2 quake hits Afghanistan

Mild tremors in parts of Punjab, Haryana as 5.2 quake hits Afghanistan

Mild tremors were felt in parts of Punjab and Haryana after a 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan on Sunday

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Mild tremors in parts of Punjab, Haryana as 5.2 quake hits Afghanistan

1 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 6:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mild tremors were felt in parts of Punjab and Haryana after a 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan on Sunday.

The tremors, which lasted for a few seconds, occurred around 11:20 am, seismologists said.

"The tremors were mild. I felt a jolt as the tremors lasted for a couple of seconds," said Ajay Kumar, a resident of Chandigarh.

On the night of March 21, strong tremors had jolted most parts of Punjab and Haryana after an earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, causing people to rush out of buildings.

Also Read

Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR; second time in a week; epicentre in Afghanistan

At least 3 killed, 44 injured after 6.8 magnitude quake jolts Afghanistan

7.2-magnitude earthquake hits Tajikistan, tremors also felt in China

Earthquake of magnitude 7.0 strikes Kermadec Islands in New Zealand

Taliban asks int'l community to recognise 'Islamic Emirate' of Afghanistan

PM Modi to inaugurate Assam's first Vande Bharat Express on Monday

'PM was busy posing for photos when we were getting thrashed': Sakshi Malik

Punjab govt's anti-corruption helpline receives close to 8,000 complaints

Lack of menstrual hygiene at work drives income loss, absenteeism

Arrest WFI chief, release wrestlers; DCW's Maliwal tells Delhi Police

Topics :EarthquakeAfghanistanPunjabHaryana

First Published: May 28 2023 | 8:46 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story