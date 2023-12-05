Millet prices double on increased consumption; bad weather hits production

The prices of ragi, jowar, brown top, and other types of millets have increased by 40 to 100 per cent, The Economic Times (ET) has reported. The government's efforts to popularise the consumption of millets are taking effect as the International Year of Millets campaign and similar policies succeed in generating a growing interest of multinationals in this segment. This has pushed the demand for millet. Increased demand along with adverse weather conditions in millet-growing regions have affected the supplies, and this has resulted in a price rise.

Buoyed by government emphasis, several companies have introduced products like millet-based pasta, noodles, and snacks. Millets have also been included in breakfast cereal and are being used in the traditional form of flour. These changes have resulted in increased consumption of millets, the report said citing industry experts.

Millet-based startups struggle with demand

Several millet-based startups have doubled their growth year-on-year and are struggling to keep up with the demand for good-quality millets. This is due to the erratic weather conditions in millet-growing regions and lower production of millets as compared with traditional crops like wheat and rice.

Adverse weather conditions affecting millet supplies

Jowar growing region of Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana have suffered droughts, whereas the areas that grow the brown top crop in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala have received excess rainfall which has resulted in a drop in production of millets and a spike in prices, The Economic Times reported.

Top-quality jowar and ragi have become 150 per cent and 45 per cent more expensive than wheat. This has made these millets unaffordable to many customers, industry insiders said.

CEO of Sri Haritha Agro Food Products, Annapurna Kalluri told ET, "Prices of all the millets have increased abnormally." She added, "Prices of millets see a jump of 15-20 per cent every month, and undergo a lot of fluctuations. The availability is also limited."