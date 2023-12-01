Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.67%)
20267.90 + 134.75
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43382.40 + 473.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6585.15 + 45.65
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44814.20 + 332.45
Heatmap

Int'l food safety body endorses India's proposal on standards for millets

With the CAC endorsing the proposal, work on the submission of project documents and development of draft standards will now be initiated by India, it said

millets

Millet farm | Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 4:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's proposal for development of global standards for millets has been endorsed by members of a leading international food safety and quality standard-setting body created by the UN, the Union health ministry said on Friday.
The Codex Alimentarious Commission (CAC) also praised India's standards on millets during its 46th session held in Rome, Italy, it said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
India has framed a comprehensive group standard for 15 types of millets specifying eight quality parameters, which received resounding applause at the international meet, the ministry said.
The CAC, an international food safety and quality standard-setting body created by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations with 188 member countries, currently has standards for sorghum and pearl millet.
India put forward a proposal for the development of global standards for millets, particularly for finger millet, barnyard millet, kodo millet, proso millet and little millet as group standards as in the case of pulses.
The proposal was unanimously endorsed in the session at FAO Headquarters in Rome, which is being attended by representatives from 161 member countries, including the European Union (EU), the ministry said in a statement.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the Indian delegation on the "momentous" occasion which coincides with the celebration of 2023 as the International Year of Millets.
He said India has played a pivotal role in making the millet choice of the common man. India's proposal will set the benchmark in highlighting millet and its benefits worldwide, he added.
The Indian delegation led by CEO, FSSAI G Kamala Vardhana Rao had proposed international group standards for millets not only considering that 2023 has been declared as the International Year of Millets but also reflecting on the growing international trade in these products, the statement said.
With the CAC endorsing the proposal, work on the submission of project documents and development of draft standards will now be initiated by India, it said.
The group standards on millets framed by the FSSAI for 15 types of millets, which specify eight quality parameters, including maximum limits for moisture content, uric acid content, extraneous matter, other edible grains, defects, weevilled grains and immature and shrivelled grains, will act as an important foundation for the development of global standards.

Also Read

Need for universal, country-specific food safety standards: Mandaviya

World Food Safety Day 2023: History, Importance, All you need to know

MoD, FSSAI sign MoU to promote use of millets among armed forces personnel

Odisha to hold int'l convention of millets, targets record ragi procurement

Regulate street food vendors to impose quality standards: DPIIT secretary

States debt to stay elevated at 31-32% this fiscal: CRISIL report

Diesel sales drop 7.5% in November as truck drivers take Diwali break

Overseas education: Canada pips US as most favoured destination for Indians

India to act as automaker Toyota Motor Corporation's regional Hub

India set to restart imports of Venezuelan oil as US sanctions ease

The existing Codex standards for sorghum and pearl millet would also be reviewed while making the group standards for millets, the statement stated. The current session marks the 60th anniversary of the CAC, of which India has been a member since 1964.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : millets Millets production Food safety

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 4:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyBank holidays in DecemberIPL media rightsGold-Silver Price TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood Movies

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon