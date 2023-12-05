Kamboj chairs briefing ahead of 62nd UN Commission for Social Development

India's permanent representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj, on Monday chaired an insightful member-state briefing in preparation for the 62nd UN Commission for Social Development in February 2024.

Taking to X, India at UN shared details about the briefing in a post, saying, "India led an insightful member state briefing in preparation for the 62nd UN Commission for Social Development in Feb 2024. Together, we aim to foster global cooperation for a more inclusive and sustainable future."

The 62nd session of the Commission for Social Development (CSocD62) will take place from February 5 to 14, 2024, in Conference Room 4 at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

The Commission will also celebrate the thirtieth anniversary of the International Year of the Family, as per the United Nations website.

Kamboj has been elected to chair the 62nd Commission for Social Development and elected vice chairs, including Carla Maria Carlson, Counsellor at the Permanent Mission of the Dominican Republic, Jon Ivanovski, Deputy Permanent Representative at the Permanent Mission of North Macedonia, Thomas Lammar, Counsellor at the Permanent Mission of Luxembourg.

The central theme for the 62nd session is "Fostering Social Development and Social Justice through Social Policies to accelerate progress on the Implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and to achieve the overarching goal of poverty eradication".

This theme underscores the vital connection between social development and social justice, as they form the bedrock for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Commission for Social Development's main responsibility is to review periodically issues related to the follow-up and implementation of the Copenhagen Declaration on Social Development and the Programme of Action of the World Summit for Social Development and the outcome of the twenty-fourth special session of the General Assembly.