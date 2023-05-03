Millets-based dishes will be served to CAPFs, NDRF personnels: MHA

The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday said millets-based dishes will be served in the meals of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The decision to introduce 30 per cent millets in the meals has been taken as per the directive of Union Home Minister Amit Shah after detailed discussion with all the forces, an official statement said.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the International Year of Millets-2023, the Ministry of Home Affairs has taken a momentous decision to introduce millets in the meals of personnel of CAPFs and the NDRF, it said.

Recognising the importance of millets and creating a domestic and global demand along with providing nutritious food to people, the United Nations declared 2023 the International Year of Millets.

Millets are good for health and also beneficial for farmers and environment friendly.

The millets are energy dense, drought resistant, with lower water requirements and can be grown with ease in arid soils, hilly terrain and is less susceptible to pests.

Some of the important benefits of millets are good source of proteins, gluten-free; low in Glycemic Index (GI); and rich in dietary fibre, micronutrients including calcium, iron, phosphorus etc, and phyto-chemicals, thus boosting the nutritional profile of a soldier's diet.

The Home Ministry had asked all the forces to take action for introduction of millets-based menu.

The forces have shown an overwhelming response and are eager to introduce millets in meals on regular basis. Millets will also be extensively used in various functions and events of CAPFs and NDRF.

Millets will be made available in Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar, grocery shops of the campuses and ration stores by setting up the dedicated counters/corners.

The forces will organise training of cooks in preparing millets-based dishes through reputed institutes in this field.

To generate awareness among the troops and their family members for use of millets, the services of dieticians and expert agencies will be utilised.

Beside this, various events, exhibitions, seminars, webinars, workshops and symposiums will be conducted on 'Know Your Millets'.

International Year of Millets 2023 will provide an opportunity to increase global production, efficient processing and better use of crop rotation and promote millets as a major component of the food basket, the statement said.