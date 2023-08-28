Millets to miniatures: G20 leaders' spouses will get a taste of India

Although their partners will be busy collaborating to establish a common agenda for the Group of Twenty, the spouses of the participating heads of state and partner countries will have the opportunity to savour the culinary diversity of Indian millets and explore themes such as Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. An exhibition on the origins of Indian art, culture, handicrafts, and India’s grassroots farming innovations is scheduled for September 9 and 10.

Sources indicate that while the leaders convene at Pragati Maidan’s Bharat Mandapam convention centre on September 9, their spouses will visit the verdant campus of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) on Pusa Road in West Delhi during the morning. Here, Kyoko Jaishankar, the wife of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, will extend a welcome to them.



During their visit, the spouses will enjoy a lunch featuring millet dishes prepared by renowned chefs from across the country. They might even try their hand at rustling up a quick millet dish themselves.

Within the IARI campus, a dedicated section will showcase various millet dishes. According to sources, chefs from different regions of India will demonstrate the preparation of millet dishes and invite guests to try their hand at millet cooking. Spouses of the majority of the 19 visiting heads of state, as well as those from five guest countries, are expected to attend.



Later, the spouses will proceed to Jaipur House at India Gate, home to the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), to view an exhibition titled Roots and Routes: Past, Present, and Continuous.

The NGMA exhibition will present the progression of Indian art and culture through history, showcasing elements such as Gandharva sculptures, specially brought from Chandigarh’s Government Museum and Art Gallery, and Pahari miniature paintings. Guests might also receive Indian handicrafts and textiles as part of the ‘One District, One Product’ initiative.



On September 10, both the leaders and their spouses are scheduled to pay their respects to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, at Rajghat. In addition to these official events, the respective countries’ missions have organised separate outings for their visiting delegations.

To ensure safety and assistance, Delhi Police and the office of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi have deployed a specialised group of 400 officers known as ‘tourist police’ in newly acquired Bolero vehicles across 21 locations. These locations include landmarks like Humayun’s Tomb, Lotus Temple, Red Fort, Jama Masjid, shopping areas, and dining establishments, including malls, Dilli Haat, and Hauz Khas Village.