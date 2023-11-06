Home / India News / Minister flags off 100 vans for sale of 'Bharat' Atta at Rs 27.50/kg

Minister flags off 100 vans for sale of 'Bharat' Atta at Rs 27.50/kg

Bharat Atta will be distributed by NCCF, NAFED, physical outlets of Kendriya Bhandar and also be made available at other cooperative and retail stores

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: PIB

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 5:52 PM IST
The Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Textiles, and Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal inaugurated 100 mobile vans in Kartavya Path in New Delhi, to sell wheat flour (Atta) under the "Bharat" brand. This initiative aims to provide affordable Atta to consumers, with a maximum retail price of Rs 27.50 per kilogram, said the official release by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution on Monday.

These mobile vans, along with physical outlets of Kendriya Bhandar, National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED), and National Cooperative Consumers Federation of India Ltd (NCCF), will distribute Bharat Atta, which will also be made available at other cooperative and retail stores.

#WATCH | Union Minister Piyush Goyal launched 'Bharat Atta' at Kartavya Path in Delhi pic.twitter.com/VmiNaZSsk6

— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2023
Stabilising essential food prices

The Government of India has taken various measures to stabilise essential food prices and support farmers. Under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS), 250,000 metric tonnes of wheat at Rs 21.50/kg have been allocated to organisations like Kendriya Bhandar, NCCF, and NAFED for conversion into Atta and selling it under the 'Bharat Atta' brand.

Additionally, the government is selling "Bharat Dal" (Chana dal) at Rs 60/kg and onions at Rs 25/kg through Kendriya Bhandar, NAFED, and NCCF, ensuring affordable prices for consumers. The government's efforts also include stabilising prices of edible oils by reducing import duties and closely monitoring domestic retail prices.

To further assist consumers, the government has procured and distributed essential commodities, including wheat and rice, under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY). The Food Corporation of India (FCI) conducts weekly e-auctions to release wheat into the market, ensuring regular supply and preventing hoarding.

Under the Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF), the government maintains buffer stocks of pulses and onions, allowing calibrated release to stabilise prices. Initiatives like Bharat Dal provide affordable pulses to consumers, benefiting both farmers and ordinary consumers.

These measures aim to create stability in the market and provide relief to both farmers and consumers and extend to farmers, public distribution system (PDS) beneficiaries, and consumers. This further aims to ensure fair prices for farmers' produce, free rations for eligible households, and affordable rates for essential commodities like wheat, Atta, dal, onions, tomatoes, sugar, and edible oils.
 

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 5:52 PM IST

