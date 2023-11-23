Home / India News / Minister Giriraj Singh writes to Bihar CM, advocates ban on halal products

There is a need to impose a ban against the kind of 'jihad' going on in the name of halal products even in a big state like Bihar, he said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Union Minister of Rural Development Giriraj Singh

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 12:55 PM IST
Union minister Giriraj Singh has written to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying halal business is a "treason" in a secular democracy like India and advocating a ban on production, storage, distribution and sale of food products with halal certification in Bihar like in Uttar Pradesh.

In the letter to the Bihar CM, the BJP MP and Rural Development minister said, "Things which have no connection with Islam are being Islamised. Some institutions have become self-proclaimed in giving halal certificate and are giving halal certificate to companies manufacturing goods by paying huge sums of money".

There is a need to impose a ban against the kind of 'jihad' going on in the name of halal products even in a big state like Bihar, he said.

It has been learnt that halal trade of many food items and other essential items like edible oil, snacks, dry fruits, sweets, cosmetics, medicines and medical equipment is going on in Bihar, whereas for certification related to such items is only done by FSSAI, he said.

Singh said in a secular democracy like India, halal business is "not only against the Constitution but also treason".

"According to statistics, the size of business activities related to halal certification all over the world is about 2 trillion dollars and the link of this form of economy with terrorist activities is also coming to light, which needs to be thoroughly investigated," the minister.

He said the Uttar Pradesh government under Yogi Adityanath has "taken a strong step and banned the manufacturing, storage, distribution and sale of halal certified food products with immediate effect".

"As a citizen of the state of Bihar and Lok Sabha MP from Begusarai, I urge you to take similar strict steps and take strict action by thoroughly investigating its involvement in socially discriminatory and terrorist activities," he said.

"I request you to take strict action against such divisive and conspiratorial elements by imposing a ban against the kind of 'jihad' going on in the name of halal products even in a big state like Bihar," Singh added.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday banned the production, storage, distribution and sale of food products with halal certification with immediate effect while exempting products manufactured for export.

In a statement, the Uttar Pradesh government alleged malicious attempts to discourage the use of products lacking a halal certificate not only seek unfair financial benefits but also form part of a pre-planned strategy to sow class hatred, create divisions in society, and weaken the country by "anti-national elements".

Topics :giriraj singhBiharhalal food

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 12:55 PM IST

