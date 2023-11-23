Home / India News / Rescue operations at Silkyara tunnel to take 12-14 hours more: Khulbe

Rescue operations at Silkyara tunnel to take 12-14 hours more: Khulbe

Former advisor to the prime minister's office Bhaskar Khulbe said removing the mesh in a claustrophobic environment inside the pipe was difficult

Press Trust of India Uttarkashi
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 12:27 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

An iron mesh that came in the path of the drilling machine creating an escape passage for the workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel was removed on Thursday morning but has delayed the rescue operation by 12 to 14 hours, a senior official said.

Former advisor to the prime minister's office Bhaskar Khulbe said removing the mesh in a claustrophobic environment inside the pipe was difficult.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"It took us six hours to remove it. But the good news is that we have cleared the hurdle which came yesterday after drilling up to 45 metres had been done," Khulbe told reporters.

Now the process of assembling to go beyond 45 metres which requires welding the pipes has been restarted. The drilling will also resume soon, he said.

It will take around 12 to 14 hours more to complete the whole operation of reaching the workers. After that, it will take three more hours to take out the workers one by one. That will be done with the help of NDRF, Khulbe said.

Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Gen V K Singh and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General Atul Karwal have arrived in Silkyara for an on-the-spot review of the rescue efforts.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is also likely to arrive soon.

The drilling of 800 mm diameter steel pipes through the rubble had to be halted for some hours after hitting the hurdle late Wednesday.

Meanwhile, all arrangements have been made to provide immediate medical care to the 41 trapped workers after they are evacuated, officials said.

A 41-bed separate ward has been readied at the Community Health Centre in Chinyalisaur for Silkyara tunnel evacuees and 41 ambulances wait outside the tunnel to rush them there as soon as they crawl out, officials said.

Also Read

Steel rods blocking rescue efforts removed at Slikyara Tunnel collapse site

40 trapped in tunnel Collapse in Uttarakhand: Here is what we know so far

PM Modi speaks to CM Dhami on Uttarakhand tunnel rescue operations

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Laying of 12-metre pipeline still left

Tunnel collapse: Big news expected in next 24 hours, says official

HC questions order issued by GST authorities to cancel firm's registration

Plea for review of same-sex marriages verdict in SC for open court hearing

Cop killed, 6 injured in firing to take control of Kapurthala gurudwara

Goa govt starts giving provisional NOCs for installation of beach shacks

Govt to introduce 'risk-based' framework for age-gating on social media

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :UttarakhandNDRFrescuePrime Minister OfficeUttarakhand Assembly

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 12:14 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Cong releases election manifesto for Rajasthan with promise of caste survey

Cong seeks info of officials who violated norms to benefit BJP in MP polls

Technology News

OpenAI announced voice feature for all ChatGPT app users: Details

Meta lets users download Reels from public accounts on Instagram; check how

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story