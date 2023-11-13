At least 1,175 died in road accidents in Delhi till Oct 31: Police

A total of 1,175 people lost their lives in 2023 till October 31 this year in 1,141 accidents that were classified as "fatal," police said on Monday.

Fatal accidents in the national capital reduced by more than four per cent this year till October 31 and the number of deaths decreased by more than three per cent as compared to the corresponding period in 2022, police said.

According to the data shared by police, a total of 4,646 fatal accidents took place in 2022 till October 31. Out of them, 1,197 were fatal accidents, which took 1,225 lives.

This year, there were 4,803 reported accidents, with 1,141 classified as fatal and 1,175 people losing their lives in them.

"In 2023, there was a 4.74 per cent reduction in the total number of fatal accidents, accompanied by a 3.27 per cent decrease in the number of persons killed compared to previous year," police said.

A senior officer said that to minimise road accidents, police have implemented measures to deter reckless and drunk driving, effective enforcement, conducting real-time data analysis, enhancing driver education and training programmes, and utilising modern technology.

Police are also collaborating with stakeholders to improve road engineering issues, the officer said.

In 2019, 1,433 fatal accidents claimed 1,463 lives and led to 5,152 injuries.

In 2020, fatal accidents reduced to 1,163, with 267 less lives lost, and a drop in the number of female casualties. The total number of injuries that year declined to 3,662, police said.

In 2021, a total of 1,206 fatal accidents and 1,239 deaths were reported.

In 2022, the fatal accidents slightly increased to 1,428 out of 5,652 accidents and 1,461 people were killed, they said.