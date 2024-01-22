Scuffle breaks out between 2 communities in Maha ahead of Ram temple event

A clash broke out between members of two communities during a vehicle rally on the outskirts of Mumbai following which six persons were detained, police said on Monday.

Tension gripped the area at around 10.30 pm on Sunday when a group of 10 to 12 people in three cars and on as many motorcycles were taking out a rally from Naya Nagar under Mira Bhayandar police jurisdiction and chanting slogans in praise of Lord Ram, ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday.

While chanting slogans, some of the persons allegedly burst firecrackers, following which a group of locals came out with wooden sticks. They had an argument with the participants and attacked their vehicles, an official said.

The people moving on the vehicles were also thrashed, he said.

The police quickly intervened and the attackers were dispersed.

Heavy police security was placed in the area to prevent any law and order issue further, the official said.

Besides local police personnel, a platoon of the Riot Control Police (RCP) was also deployed, he said.

Based on a complaint filed at the Naya Nagar police station, an offence has been registered against the attackers under Indian Penal Code section 307 (attempt to murder), the official said.

The police have detained six persons so far and efforts are on to nab the other accused, he said.

The situation in the area was under control, the official added.