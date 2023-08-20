Home / India News / Miscreants open fire outside restaurant in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, none harmed

Miscreants open fire outside restaurant in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, none harmed

Four persons on motorcycles reportedly fired several rounds late on Saturday when a birthday party was being held at the restaurant, police said

Press Trust of India Muzaffarpur (Bihar)
Photo: Pexels

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2023 | 10:38 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Unidentified miscreants opened fire outside a restaurant at Bhagwanpur Rewa Road area in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, police said on Sunday.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

Four persons on motorcycles reportedly fired several rounds late on Saturday when a birthday party was being held at the restaurant, police said.

We are are analysing the CCTV footage and will soon nab the accused. Prima facie, it appears that the firing was meant to scare people inside the restaurant, SP, City (Muzaffarpur), Arvind Pratap Singh told reporters.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

Also Read

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023: Birth anniversary, History, and more

13 wagons of goods train derail near freight corridor in Bihar's Dehri

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023: details on his history, celebration, quotes

North Eastern Railway services to be colour coded in Lucknow division

41 trains to remain cancelled till Mar 3 in Lucknow Division, says official

13,065 km of state roads, highways upgraded to NHs, shows MoRTH data

Poll by prompt: Strategists look to AI as distillers of public opinion

Nearly 1.1 billion cyberattacks blocked worldwide in Q2FY24: Report

G20 Trade and Investment Working Group meeting in Jaipur on August 24-25

HC to hear plea against of CAs inclusion in money laundering law on Monday

Topics :BiharmuzzafarpurGun Control

First Published: Aug 20 2023 | 10:38 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: Report

NCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50K

MP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in Ukraine

Centre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS Securities

Laptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction

Next Story