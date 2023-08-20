Home / India News / Nearly 1.1 billion cyberattacks blocked worldwide in Q2FY24: Report

Nearly 1.1 billion cyberattacks blocked worldwide in Q2FY24: Report

Cyberattacks on Indian websites in Q2 increased 90 per cent compared to Q1, according to the survey by Indusface

As many as 1.1 billion cyberattacks were blocked worldwide in the second quarter of calendar year 2023 (April-June), says a new survey. Of that number, 947 million attacks were blocked in India. Cyberattacks on Indian websites in Q2 increased 90 per cent compared to Q1, according to the survey by Indusface, a digital security firm. DDoS and bot are two common attacks. DDoS, or distributed denial-of-service, attacks work by directing high volumes of internet traffic towards targeted servers. A bot attack uses automated web requests to disrupt a website, application, or user.


