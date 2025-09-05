Mithun Chakraborty files defamation case, TMC's Kunal Ghosh strikes back

Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Thursday said that BJP leader and actor Mithun Chakraborty has filed a civil defamation case against him in the Calcutta High Court.

Ghosh said he has also filed a criminal defamation case against Chakraborty in the Bankshall Court in Kolkata. He alleged that the actor made defamatory remarks about him. The TMC leader said he has not yet received any legal notice from Chakraborty’s lawyer. “I am waiting for the case to be heard and will fight it in court,” Ghosh said.

According to Ghosh, he came to know from sources that Mithun Chakraborty’s civil defamation suit is linked to comments he allegedly made. Chakraborty had earlier sent him a legal notice, to which Ghosh’s lawyer Ayan Chakraborty replied.

Ghosh further said that once Chakraborty's case comes up in the High Court, he will request a CBI inquiry into the allegations he has made against the actor. Relief for Mithun Chakraborty in another case In a separate matter, the Calcutta High Court last month granted interim protection to Mithun Chakraborty in connection with a police complaint over unpaid dues. The case was registered at Chitpur police station. Justice Jay Sengupta ordered that no coercive action can be taken against the actor-politician until September 10. However, the judge allowed the investigation to continue.