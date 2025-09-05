PM Modi gives 'homework' to teachers: Promote Swadeshi, vocal for local

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said teachers generally give homework to their students but he wants to give one "homework" to teachers for a change, that is to lead campaigns along with their students to promote swadeshi products and give an impetus to "Make in India" and "vocal for local".

In an interaction with National Teacher awardees, he asked schools to celebrate such occasions as 'Swadeshi Day' or 'Swadeshi Week' when students would bring local products from their homes and share their stories.

"Today I am doing the task that you always do, giving homework. I am giving you a homework to lead campaigns to promote swadeshi products. I am confident that you will complete it.

Students should be encouraged to get swadeshi products from home, and there should be discussions on that. Students can also participate in marches in villages carrying placards rooting for swadeshi products. Such activities will create an atmosphere and encourage the citizens to use Made in India and be vocal for local products," he said. Modi also encouraged the use of indigenous materials in art and craft classes and school celebrations to nurture a lasting sense of pride in Indian-made goods. He emphasised discussions on the origin, makers, and national importance of swadeshi products to foster deeper awareness.

"There should be interaction between students and local artisans, highlighting the value of indigenous crafts and manufacturing passed down through generations. Made in India gifts can be encouraged for occasions like birthdays to instil pride in local products. Such efforts will nurture patriotism, self-confidence, and respect for labour among youth, linking their personal success to national progress," he said. The Prime Minister said that there should be boards outside every house and shop of 'har ghar swadeshi'. "Series of reforms to make India self-reliant will not stop. There should be boards outside every house and shops of 'har ghar swadeshi'," he said.

Referring to Mahatma Gandhi's legacy of promoting swadeshi, Modi said it is now this generation's duty to complete that mission. "Every student should ask themselves, 'What can I do to fulfil any of the needs of my country?' It is very important to connect oneself with the needs of the nation. It is this country that takes us forward in life, that gives us so much, and that is why every student must always carry this thought in their heart: What can I give to my country, and which of the nation's needs can I help fulfil?" he said.