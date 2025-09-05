Rahul writes to railway minister, seeks Rajdhani Express halt at Rae Bareli

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, seeking a halt for the Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express at Rae Bareli junction.
In his letter, Gandhi pointed out that while the train already passes through Rae Bareli, passengers from his constituency have long been requesting a halt at the station to ease their travel, especially towards the national capital.
He urged the railway minister to consider the demand for halts of train numbers 20503/20504 and 20505/20506 at Rae Bareli junction.
"The people of my parliamentary constituency have repeatedly requested for a brief halt, particularly to facilitate travel to New Delhi," Gandhi wrote in the letter dated September 3.
The MP added that the demand has been pending for a long time and fulfilling it would address a pressing need of the people of his constituency.
Gandhi's close associate and Amethi MP Kishori Lal Sharma on Friday also confirmed to PTI that the former Congress president has written the letter to the railway minister over the issue.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app