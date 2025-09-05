Home / India News / Rahul writes to railway minister, seeks Rajdhani Express halt at Rae Bareli

Rahul writes to railway minister, seeks Rajdhani Express halt at Rae Bareli

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi added that the demand has been pending for a long time and fulfilling it would address a pressing need of the people of his constituency

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader
He urged the railway minister to consider the demand for halts of train numbers 20503/20504 and 20505/20506 at Rae Bareli junction (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Rae Bareli
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 10:29 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, seeking a halt for the Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express at Rae Bareli junction.

In his letter, Gandhi pointed out that while the train already passes through Rae Bareli, passengers from his constituency have long been requesting a halt at the station to ease their travel, especially towards the national capital.

He urged the railway minister to consider the demand for halts of train numbers 20503/20504 and 20505/20506 at Rae Bareli junction.

"The people of my parliamentary constituency have repeatedly requested for a brief halt, particularly to facilitate travel to New Delhi," Gandhi wrote in the letter dated September 3.

The MP added that the demand has been pending for a long time and fulfilling it would address a pressing need of the people of his constituency.

Gandhi's close associate and Amethi MP Kishori Lal Sharma on Friday also confirmed to PTI that the former Congress president has written the letter to the railway minister over the issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Rahul GandhiAshwini VaishnawBareillyIndian RailwaysRajdhani Express

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

