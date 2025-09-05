IMD forecasts more rain for Delhi as Yamuna stays above danger mark

Delhi residents woke up to a pleasant Friday morning after heavy rain in recent days disrupted life across the National Capital Region (NCR). The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rainfall today, which could add to the troubles for commuters.

Delhi weather forecast for today

According to the IMD bulletin, the weather in Delhi will remain ‘generally cloudy’ with the likelihood of ‘moderate rain’. The maximum temperature is expected to range between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will remain around 23.7 degrees Celsius.

Another round of thunderstorms is likely on September 6, followed by generally cloudy skies on September 7 and 8, with light to very light rain.

Air quality remains ‘satisfactory’ The air quality in Delhi has stayed in the ‘satisfactory’ category in recent days. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 65 on September 5 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). ALSO READ: It's raining crises: Cities need urgent plans for climate change impacts An AQI between 50 and 100 falls under ‘satisfactory’, while a reading below 50 is categorised as ‘good’. Latest on Yamuna flood situation At least 55 families were rescued from Badarpur village in Ghaziabad district, Uttar Pradesh, after the Yamuna swelled due to water released from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana. The families were evacuated with the help of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

According to a PTI report, Additional District Magistrate (Finance) Saurabh Bhatt said arrangements for food, including milk for infants, had been made for the rescued families, adding that camps were set up, though many villagers were reluctant to move. The Yamuna river stood at 207.33 metres at Delhi’s Old Railway Bridge at 7 am on Friday, slightly down from the season’s peak of 207.48 metres recorded a day earlier. According to PTI, officials have said that levels are expected to recede further during the day. Floodwaters have inundated low-lying areas in recent days, submerging homes, displacing residents and disrupting businesses. Authorities have warned people against swimming, boating or any recreational activity in the swollen river.

Impact of heavy rainfall in northern states Heavy rainfall battered several northern states on September 4, causing floods, landslides and major disruption. ALSO READ: Flooded relief camps force evacuees to relocate again as Yamuna swells Himachal Pradesh remains the worst affected, with 343 rain-related deaths, 43 missing, 95 flash floods, and 127 major landslides since 20 June. Over 1,292 roads, including key highways, are blocked. A landslide in Kullu on Thursday killed one person, while six remain trapped. Losses for the state, so far, are estimated at Rs 3,690 crore. Punjab is also facing one of its worst floods in decades, with 37 dead, 355,000 people affected and crops over 175,000 hectares destroyed. Schools and colleges in the affected regions will remain closed until September 7.