Mizoram, Assam provide asylum to 10,700 people from violence-hit Manipur

Since the violent ethnic strife broke out in Manipur on May 3, more than 10,700 people, mostly tribals, have taken shelter in Mizoram and southern Assam after being displaced from their state.

Officials in Aizawl said that a total of 9,501 tribal people from Manipur have taken shelter in 10 districts of Mizoram.

At least three displaced ailing people, including two children, have died in Mizoram camps, while two persons were killed in a road accident near Saitual town while fleeing from their homes in Churachandpur, Manipur.

The highest number of 3,481 displaced people took shelter in Kolasib district, adjoining southern Assam, followed by 3,157 in Aizawl and 2,390 in Saitual districts.

Meanwhile, 473 displaced people took refuge in Champhai, Khawzawl, Serchhip, Mamit, Lunglei, Hnahthial and Siaha.

The Mizoram government has constituted a committee headed by Home Minister Lalchamliana to deal with various aspects of the internally displaced people from Manipur, where over 100 people have been killed and 320 others injured as a result of the violence.

Officials in Aizawl said that representatives from Young Mizo Association (YMA), the state's biggest NGO, Mizoram Journalists' Association and Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee (MKHC), a church leaders' committee, several ministers are included in the committee, which was formed following the instruction of Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

The Mizoram government has decided to register proper profiling of the displaced people from Manipur and enrol the children among the hapless people in government schools.

The 9,501 tribal people from Manipur now sheltered in various community halls, churches, government buildings and relatives' houses.

Meanwhile, around 1,200 men, women and children from Manipur have taken shelter in around 12 camps in Assam's Cachar district.

Officials in Silchar said that the Assam government has been providing food and shelter to the displaced people.

Officials in Imphal said that currently, around 37,450 people from different communities are being sheltered in 272 relief camps, including community halls, in Manipur's 13 of the 16 districts.

