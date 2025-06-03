The Mizoram government on Tuesday issued an advisory asking all dignitaries, Central government officials and representatives from other state governments to postpone visiting the state until 13 June 2025.

The advisory follows forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati, which has predicted continued heavy to very heavy rainfall over the coming days.

Landslides and house collapses claim five lives

According to the Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department of Mizoram, five people have lost their lives in the past 10 days due to landslides, house collapses and other calamities triggered by incessant rainfall.

The department also reported the following incidents across the state over the same period:

552 landslides in multiple locations

152 houses collapsed or damaged

198 families abandoned their homes

92 families were evacuated for safety Aizawl among districts with highest rainfall totals In the past three days, Aizawl district recorded 253.7 mm of rainfall, followed by Khawzawl with 248.3 mm and Siaha with 241.5 mm, according to IMD data. Schools closed across 10 districts as precaution All schools in 10 districts of Mizoram remained closed for the fourth consecutive day due to ongoing severe weather conditions. Officials told PTI that all district administrations—except Saitual—declared a school holiday on Tuesday to ensure student safety amid continuous rain. Schools across the state were also shut earlier on 29 and 30 May, and again on 2 June.