Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches 'Air Pollution Mitigation Plan 2025'

The chief minister stressed that clean and healthy Delhi is the government's dream and said air pollution directly affects people's health

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM
The construction sites larger than 500 sq m must register on the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) portal, she added. | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 4:20 PM IST
Deployment of 2,300 electric autos at metro stations, installing of mist sprayers at 13 pollution hotspots and audit of PUCC centres every six months -- these are some of the features of the Air Pollution Mitigation Plan 2025 launched by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday.

The chief minister stressed that clean and healthy Delhi is the government's dream and said air pollution directly affects people's health.

Under the plan titled 'Shuddh Hawa Sabka Adhikar Pradushan Par Zordar Prahar', the government will start planting trees under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign with a target to plant 70 lakh saplings this year, she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier launched the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, a unique initiative combining environmental responsibility with a heartfelt tribute to mothers.

Gupta said an audit of Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) centres will be conducted every six months to prevent any corruption. To reduce traffic congestion, the government is introducing a Smart Intelligent Traffic System, she said.

"We want only BS-VI, CNG and electric vehicles to enter Delhi from November 1," she added.

The construction sites larger than 500 sq m must register on the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) portal, she added.

Topics :Rekha GuptaDelhi governmentair pollution

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

