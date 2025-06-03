FM flags drug menace as major national threat, seeks stronger DRI action

Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday identified narcotics as the most serious national threat and called for urgent coordination with state law enforcement agencies to prevent schools and colleges from being targeted by drug traffickers. “Schools and colleges are the first victims. Narcotics is the biggest threat. This has to be worked with state police. "Greater coordination is a must,” Sitharaman said while speaking at the inauguration of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) headquarters in New Delhi. Union Finance Ministeron Tuesday identified narcotics as the most serious national threat and called for urgent coordination with state law enforcement agencies to prevent schools and colleges from being targeted by drug traffickers. “Schools and colleges are the first victims. Narcotics is the biggest threat. This has to be worked with state police."Greater coordination is a must,” Sitharaman said while speaking at the inauguration of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) headquarters in New Delhi.

She flagged gaps in follow-through after enforcement actions and pointed out that coordination remains a grey area. “Today, even if nefarious activities are stopped, the end result on the ground… has to be expedited,” she noted.

Asking DRI officers to go after the masterminds of crime, she said: “No good if you catch the small fish… The bigger ones are the ones who are not being touched by many of our actions. We need to have the entire smuggling chain, entire nefarious operation chain, tracked and acted upon. It’s not easy… but we should show some tangible results on it.” ALSO READ: Cost of air travel has dropped 40% over a decade, says IATA chief Walsh Last year, DRI seized 1,382 kg of gold in multiple operations in which key members of syndicates were arrested and networks busted.

During 2024, DRI seized 62 kg of heroin, 85 kg of cocaine, more than 10,000 kg of ganja, and over 600 kg of synthetic drugs, including ketamine, methamphetamine and ecstasy. Red-flagging that schools and colleges are being targeted by drug traffickers, the minister said DRI needs to coordinate with state police officials or state law enforcement agencies to make them understand the “gravity of the situation”. “That is the other side of action on which a lot more thought and discussion should happen. Coordination with state law enforcing agencies is the grey area. I see that today even if you’re able to stop such nefarious activities, the end result on the ground takes its own traction, and that has to be expedited,” Sitharaman said.

DRI is a “bulwark” of India’s national security apparatus, she said, adding that the agency should deeply integrate modern technology into its systems, besides forging stronger international partnerships. Sitharaman also highlighted three key imperatives for effective enforcement and said investigations should be holistic, keeping the big picture in focus, not merely chasing isolated infractions. She said rules must be applied fairly and consistently, and frauds must be caught swiftly. “Do not view enforcement and facilitation as opposing ends of the spectrum. A robust intelligence framework that detects fraud is essential, not just to catch wrongdoers, but to create a level playing field for the honest trade,” she said.